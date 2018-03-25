Return of Sheffield Wednesday ‘leaders’ can drive Owls to strong finish

The return to action of Sheffield Wednesday’s experienced players will help them grind out more wins between now and the end of the season, says Barry Bannan.

The Owls midfielder made a first-team comeback last weekend in the win over Leeds United, in what turned out to be a gritty derby display.

Bannan believes the team need to continue to show that same level of determination if they are to finish this disappointing campaign on a high and will be helped by the fact that there are ‘a few more leaders’ returning to the squad after injury.

Tom Lees recently came back and Sam Hutchinson also provided a boost at Elland Road when he clocked up a little over an hour, having been out since before the turn of the year.

“We need to find a way to win games,” said Bannan, who also played for Wednesday’s under 23s at Burnley on Friday. “Sometimes you just need to battle.

“Leeds thought they were going to go on and win that game but it showed the character we had. We had a few more leaders than we normally do and that helped.”

He added: “Hutch is back, Leesy is back, we are going to get stronger.

“Sam is a big presence in there, he’s experienced, you know what you are going to get from him and he’s a real leader.

“We are going to finish game by game and finish as high as possible.”