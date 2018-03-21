Retro: The tragedy of Sheffield Wednesday old boy Dalian Atkinson

Dalian Atkinson would have been celebrating his 50th birthday today.

Tragically, the one-time Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Ipswich town striker died on two years ago after being tasered by police near his father’s house in Telford after a domestic incident.

Atkinson scored 10 goals in 38 appearances for the Owls in the 1989–1990 after manager Ron Atkinson brought him to Hillsborough for £450,000, to partner up with David Hirst.

Wednesday were relegated in that season, though, and Atkinson was sold to Real Sociedad for £1.7 million - the first black footballer to play for the Spanish side.