On this day, 16 years ago, Terry Yorath ended his stint with Sheffield Wednesday.

He'd been appointed as assistant to Paul Jewell and eventually became manager in 2001 after Jewell's reign ended.

Under his regime, and in 56 games, his Hillsborough team won 16, drew 15 and lost 25.

Yorath resigned in 2002 after a run of five defeats in six league matches saw the Owls drop into the wrong end of the table.

The one-time Leeds United midfielder, aged 68, never managed at the top level again.