RETRO: The day former Liverpool star Steve Nicol made his Sheffield Wednesday debut...against Everton

On this day: Steve Nicol made his Sheffield Wednesday debut against former derby rivals Everton at Goodison Park in 1995, in a 2-2 draw watched by 35,898 fans.

The ex Liverpool man must have been delighted with the Owls early start - they stormed into a two goal lead, thanks to a brace from Mark Bright.

Steve Nicol trying to keep a grip of Eric Cantona.

But Everton put two past Kevin Pressman to take a point.

Just 13 months later, Nicol had another day to remember in an Owls shirt - defending valiantly at the cauldron of Anfield as Wednesday won 1-0.

Guy Whittingham scored the only goal of the game.

Nicol later went on to play 25 games for Doncaster Rovers (1998–1999.)Also on this day, 14 years later in 2010, Owls marksman Marcus Tudgay moved to Nottingham Forest on loan.