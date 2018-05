Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday's Chris Bart Williams was in the England U21 team beaten by France in Toulon on this day in 1994.

The side featured Jamie Redknapp, Sol Campbell, Robbie Fowler, Dominic Matteo, Brice Dyer, Trevor Sinclair and Dean Gordon.

It was The Bart Man's sixth cap as an Owl.

England went on to win the tournament, beating Portugal 2-0 in the final on June 7.

