Retro: Sheffield Wednesday “old boys” have twin celebration

Two Sheffield Wednesday favourites of yesteryear celebrate their birthdays on the same day, today.

Chris Waddle, the former England flyer, and Newcastle, Tottenham and Marseille winger, who was at Hillsborough from 1992–1996, turns 58 this morning.

Owls Chris Brunt celebrates his injury time spectacular winner

Meanwhile, West Brom and former Northern Ireland midfielder Chris Brunt, who was at S6 from 2004–2007 is 34 today.

Also on this day in 2010, Milan Mandaric completed the takeover of Wednesday.

Other local historical moments: One time Sheffield United boss Gary Speed was confirmed as the new Welsh national team manager on 2010.

In 1996, there was a big Sheffield boxing derby at Ponds Forge Arena, Ryan Rhodes stopping Paul Silky Jones in the eight round of a contest to decide who took home the vacant British super welterweight title.

Six years earlier, to the day, Johnny Nelson won the European crusiwerweight title in Germany.

2012: The start of the 2014 Tour de France was awarded to Yorkshire, with the July 5 opening stage beginning in Leeds.

Today's other footballing birthdays: Tomasz Radzinski former Everton, Fulham and Canada striker, born 1973. Michael Owen former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke striker who scored 40 goals for England, born 1979.

Jean-Alain Boumsong, former France, Rangers and Newcastle defender, born 1979.

Didier Zokora, former Tottenham and Ivory Coast midfielder, born 1980.

Steve Sidwell. former Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Fulham, Stoke and Brighton midfielder, born 1982.

Football extra: 2003: Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein revealed Chelsea had made a bid for striker Thierry Henry, reported to be worth £40million.

2007: The FA confirmed Fabio Capello as new England manager.