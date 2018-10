On this day in 2004:

West Bromwich Albion parted company with manager Gary Megson after he confirmed he would quit the club at the end of the season.

Megson, who had played in midfield for Sheffield Wednesday from 1985–1989 went on to manage the Hillsborough club from 2011–2012.

After that he served as a caretaker boss at WBA following the dismissal of Tony Pulis .

When Alan Pardew was appointed manager of the club, Megson departed. He has sinceworked in the media.