Birthday: Leroy Lita was born on this day in 1984. The former Bristol City, Reading and ‘Boro striker was on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in 2013 playing 17 times, returning six goals.

He scored on his debut against Charlton Athletic after coming on as a sub for Kieran Lee in the 54th minute. He had a one year deal at Barnsley in 2014–2015 season.