Retro: all change in this month for Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

A January change in manager/coaching staff is nothing new at Hillsborough.

While Carlos Carvalhal was replaced by Jos Luhukay this month, there was another such swap on this day just three years ago.

Then Stuart Gray was appointed as head coach of Sheffield Wednesday following the 2-1 win over Rochdale in the FA Cup.

He had been selected as caretaker manager once the club had parted company with Dave Jones, at the end of November 2013.

Gray had been hired Gray his former Southampton colleague, Jones, as a member of the coaching staff a year earlier. Gray was sacked in the summer of 2015 - and replaced by Carvalhal.

He then headed to Fulham as first team coach.