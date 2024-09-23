Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, believes that ‘results will come’ if they can keep up their current levels.

Wednesday have put in much-improved performances since returning from the international break earlier this month, however despite their dominance they have still been unable to pick up their second Championship victory, and achieved just one point from six after leading in both matches.

Against Luton Town over the weekend they were dealt some late hammer blows that included a red card, a penalty against them and a late turnaround from the hosts, but their manager was not in the mood to criticise his ranks after their outing at Kenilworth Road - insisting the things will change for them.

Speaking after the game Röhl said, “After the equaliser, the pressure goes higher and higher and you hear the crowd come into the game more and more... It’s hard then, they get the moments but even after 2-1 we had another opportunity to make the equaliser but we fight to the end. Until the red card we were the better team, we controlled the game, we had a good pressing, we had the structure and were always dangerous.

“But at the end we have lost the game and now we need to keep going... We need the team togetherness and we will come through, if we fight like this then results will come.”

Next up is a return to home soil for the Owls as they play host to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, and it will certainly not be an easy task as they look to become the first team to beat the table-topping Baggies in the league this season.