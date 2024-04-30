Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have just one game remaining in their season and their fate is not yet decided. The Owls are on the brink of Championship survival after a huge win over West Brom last weekend, but their goal difference means they are still vulnerable to a League One return.

Danny Rohl has made a huge impact since taking over in October, rescuing the Owls after a disastrous start to the season, but there is still work to do, with Birmingham City - who currently occupy the final drop spot - within three points and possessing a significantly better goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle - who are two points behind Wednesday, sit between Blues and the Owls. Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers are on the same number of points as Wednesday, but with a better goal difference, they would need to lose and for all of the results below them to go against them, which seems very unlikely given the form some of the teams below them have shown in recent weeks, and indeed all season.

As for what Wednesday need, they already know that a point or more will make them uncatchable regardless of results elsewhere, but defeat to Sunderland will leave the owls needing some help. If Wednesday lose on Saturday, they will need either of Birmingham City or Plymouth to fail to win. As long as one of those two teams fail to win, they will be safe from the drop. The only way Wednesday can be relegated at this point is if they lose and one of those teams picks up three points, with Birmingham facing Norwich City and Plymouth hosting play-off hopefuls Hull City.