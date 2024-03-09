Results for Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals throw up more change in relegation battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls’ could’ve got themselves out of the bottom three for the first time on Friday night had they held on for at least a point against Leeds United, however goals from Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto meant defeat and 23rd place for a bit longer.

Wednesday were far from favourites going into the tie, though, given the gap between the two sides, and it will be their final eight games that play the biggest part in their efforts to stay up.

Elsewhere they weren’t done too many favours as Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Millwall and Stoke City all picked up at least a point, however Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers were both defeated. Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, are in action tomorrow afternoon.

Rovers and Plymouth drew 1-1 with each other, the Lions beat the Blues, Stoke triumphed over Preston North End, and QPR got beaten by Middlesbrough - it means that Wednesday, with their inferior goal difference - need to win at the weekend to stand a chance of climbing out of the relegation zone.

There will be plenty of eyes on Birmingham as they play their game in hand in midweek - against Boro - to see whether they can make it count before the weekend’s fixtures. Wednesday travel to Ipswich Town on Saturday while the Blues host Watford, Huddersfield visit doomed Rotherham United and QPR make the trip to Sunderland.

