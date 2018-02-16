Rested Sheffield Wednesday star all set for recall against Swansea City as Luhukay makes his goalkeeper pick

Have your say

Ross Wallace is in contention to play in Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round showdown with Swansea City tomorrow.

The midfielder was a notable absentee from the Owls' matchday squad in Tuesday's morale-boosting victory over Derby County.

Speaking at his press briefing today, Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay told The Star: "We gave Ross a rest.

"We have a lot of players who are the age where they maybe can't play every game. Ross is a very good player for us but he is also 32.

"He played last Saturday 90 minutes against Barnsley and then you have two to three days to recover. We gave him a rest and we sometimes give other players time to rest

"We know tomorrow is very important but on Tuesday we play against Millwall. We have a lot of games in these two weeks so we must decide what players can be 100 per cent.

"I'm very happy with Ross. He's a new option tomorrow."

Wednesday youngsters Sean Clare, Jordan Thorniley and Jack Stobbs will not be involved, having previously played in the competition for other clubs.

Luhukay has expressed his delight at tying defender Thorniley down to a new long-term contract.

"Jordan is a player who is growing up in this club," he said. "I'm very happy.

"He had a good performance in the last weeks. He's a good player for us.

"He has played three times from the beginning and two times as a substitute. Every game, he's an option for us."

The Dutchman has also confirmed Cameron Dawson will start in goal.

"The goalkeeper position will be changed," he said. "I'm very satisfied with Cameron.

"We have with Joe [Wildsmith] and Cammy two fantastic goalkeepers. Cammy has played in the other two FA Cup games and done a very good job.

"He was very good against Reading. I hope that Cammy does a good performance and he plays a good game for us."