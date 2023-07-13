Championship clubs are interested in taking on a recently departed Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero, according to reports.

Jack Hunt scored the penalty that sealed the famous ‘Miracle of S6’ comeback win over Peterborough United in May before making an impact from the bench in the latter stages of their Wembley win over Barnsley in the play-off final.

The right wing-back played 180 times for the Owls across two successful spells - twice playing at the home of football, first in the 2016 Championship play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The release of the 32-year-old was confirmed in the wake of their Wembley heroics along with the likes of Jaden Brown, David Stockdale, Dennis Adeniran and Ben Heneghan - who is still training with the club.

Brown has signed for Lincoln City, Stockdale for York.

While there is no decision yet made by Hunt seemingly, it would appear he hasa number of options available to him.

According to Football Insider, there is interest in Hunt from second tier Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers - match-ups that would present the possibility of Hunt lining up against his old club next season.

League One pair Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic are also credited with interest in the former Bristol City man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return to Huddersfield would present a full-circle happening for Hunt, who started out life with the Terriers before moving on in 2013 having made 141 appearances.

Speaking to The Star towards the end of his time at Hillsborough, he said: “I played at Huddersfield from eight years old, I left when I was 23. It’s the first time I’ve said this but it was a sad moment for me because things behind the scenes got a little bit twisted when I left and I’ve never been back to Huddersfield aside from as an opposition player.