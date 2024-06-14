Reports suggest hammer blow in Sheffield Wednesday contract talks
Owls boss, Danny Röhl, has been very keen to try and make sure that the 30-year-old sticks around at Hillsborough to be part of things in his first full campaign as manager, and not long back it was looking promising that he’d be signing on.
Concerns have now arisen, however, after a report from Football Insider stated that talks have broken down after the player ‘rejected their latest contract offer’, adding that he is now set to leave the club this summer amid interest from elsewhere in the English Football League.
Wednesday have offered new contracts to seven players this summer as they look to try and shore up Röhl’s squad for 2024/25, and while both Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer have extended their spells at Hillsborough, Will Vaulks has since signed for Oxford United, Cameron Dawson is expected to leave, and there has been no word on the likes of Di’Shon Bernard or Dominic Iorfa.
A big summer lies ahead for the Owls as they look to put together a side capable of avoiding a relegation scrap next season, and possibly achieve even more, and it would certainly come as a big blow to those ambitions should Windass not extend his time at S6.
In terms of incomings it’s thought that the club are looking to try and finalise deals for Ben Hamer, Max Lowe and Yan Valery, with all three being seen as shrewd additions to the group.
