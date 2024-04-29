Reports link Sheffield Wednesday with Premier League starlet ahead of 2024/25 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a very successful loan spell in South Yorkshire this season, playing a pivotal role in Doncaster Rovers’ remarkable turnaround in the second half of the season as he made 18 appearances as a defensive midfielder for Grant McCann’s outfit.

Craig, a Scottish youth international, made his Premier League debut for Spurs last year, but spent the first half of this season turning out for his club in Premier League 2 prior to his switch to League Two with Rovers. Now, having helped them into the play-offs, he’ll be eager to try and get a promotion under his belt.

His success in the fourth tier will bring with it questions of what happens in 2024/25 and where he will take his next steps, and according to Football Insider the Owls are one of the clubs who have shown an interest in potentially bringing him on board.

The website reports that the midfielder, who was captain of Spurs’ U21s before leaving on loan, is a possible target for both Wednesday and fellow Championship side, Millwall, however it remains to be seen exactly what will happen with him once this season is done and dusted.