The 27-year-old signed a deal back in August that would see him through until the end of the 2023 season, and has had a good start to life back in the Wednesday setup since recovering from injury.

Windass has got two goals and assist already despite only playing only 161 minutes, and FootballLeagueWorld have stated that a number of clubs in the Championship are keeping a close eye on his situation.

It seems highly unlikely that Owls owner, Dejphon Chansiri, would be open to selling the forward after he turned down offers for him over the summer prior to his new contract being signed, but FLW have said that Middlesbrough – now managed by former Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder – as well as West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Hull City have all scouted the attacker in the build-up to the January transfer window.

Given the interest earlier in the year, the fact that clubs are still keeping tabs on Windass will come as no surprise, however it would be surprising if Chansiri was to consider letting him leave at this point, especially with so much of Wednesday’s promotion hopes being hinged on the return to action of the former Wigan Athletic and Rangers man.

Windass has played 56 times for Wednesday in total scoring 15 goals and picking up seven assists along the way.