Reports claim Sheffield Wednesday favourite has signed contract extension

Multiple reports in the local and national media say the former Chelsea man is now set to stay at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

The 31-year-old, who has played 177 times for the club, has impressed in his new role of centre-half since his return to the club in January from a brief stint in Cyprus.

A popular character at the club, a contract clause was triggered by his playing a certain number of matches last season meaning it was extended to the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

But the reports claim club have seen fit to extend his deal into his veteran years.

One of only three players at the club from the side that achieved back-to-back playoff qualifications with Carlos Carvalhal, tough-tackling Hutchinson earned a clean sheet as he started the Owls’ season at the heart of defence with Dominic Iorfa on Sunday.

Speaking after his return to South Yorkshire at the turn of the year, he revealed he had turned down offers from two other English clubs to restart his Owls career.

He said: “I said to my agent straight away that I wanted to go back to Sheffield Wednesday and as soon as there was a chance I could come here, the other clubs were always second and third choice regardless of money, regardless of where they are in the country.