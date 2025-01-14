Reported Sheffield Wednesday target looking set to join Championship rivals - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reported Sheffield Wednesday target, Thomas Waddingham, is looking set to join their Championship rivals, Portsmouth.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to our sister publication, The News, the Blues ‘are now favourites to secure a move for the Brisbane Roar striker’, even though their manager, John Mousinho, was reticent to speak about Waddingham - or any other targets - because he was still under contract elsewhere. If he did move to Fratton Park it would be another target linked elsewhere to Wednesday who found a new home at another club.

The Star’s understanding last week was that no formal bid had been lodged by the Owls, and that the level of their interest in the youngster is/was actually unclear. Several other Championship clubs were reported to be interested in the Australian youth international, though, with Pompey being one of them, and things moved on a touch when his current boss confirmed that he was on the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brisbane Roar’s head coach, Ruben Zadkovich, said over the weekend, “Like I’ve been saying for a few weeks, there’s been a lot of interest around Tommy – and rightly so. I’m not going to talk about the inner workings of that deal, but let’s just say it’s a positive for Tommy and his career and it’s a positive for our club financially.”

The teenager has got four goals and one assist in his 11 A-League games for the Roar so far this season, but was left out of their most recent game against Melbourne City and may well now have played his last match for the club.

Wednesday, meanwhile, are yet to make any January additions to Danny Röhl’s side, however have completed outward deals as Sean Fusire and Rio Shipston joined the list of players currently out on loan.