For a very brief period this summer AS Saint-Etienne defender, Mickaël Nadé, was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old centre back was out of contract in France and attracting interest from a number of clubs both within and outside his country of birth, with the Owls and West Bromwich Albion being two of the clubs named on his list of potential admirers.

However the speculation didn’t last too long, with reports following shortly after that he was on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with ASSE instead, opting to prolong his time with the Ligue 1 outfit after helping them earn promotion back to the top-flight last season.

It has now been confirmed that Nadé has penned a deal in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes that could potentially keep him at the club until 2029., effectively taking him off the market for the forseeable future.

On confirmation of the news, the defender said, "It was important for me to continue the adventure with ASSE, the club where I trained. I am happy to be back in Ligue 1 with this club. Now we will have to do the work on the pitch to stay in the elite.”

Meanwhile, his coach, Olivier Dall'Oglio, said, “Mickaël's contract extension is very good news. He's a homegrown player who had a very good second half of the season and was decisive for promotion. There was a desire for him to stay with us. He's a serious, solid lad, with room for improvement. We're happy to see him continue with us.”