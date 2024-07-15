Reported Sheffield Wednesday target makes decision after 'four-year' contract offered
The 25-year-old central defender is out of contract at present after his deal with Saint-Etienne in France came to an end, and last week reports emerged from the French media that the Owls were one of two English clubs that had shown an interest in bringing him on board for the new season.
Late last week an update was published that stated that the Baggies had the upper hand over the Owls in their pursuit of the centre back, but now it appears that he may well be set to stay where he is as ASSE prepare for their first season back in Ligue 1 following their promotion from the second tier last time out.
Le Progres have stated today that the defender has rejected offers from England in order to remain in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, with the report saying, “Negotiations over a four-year contract are being finalized, proof that the parties have finally managed to reach an agreement... At the end of last week, the central defender, disappointed by the financial proposal from the Saint-Etienne management, was considering continuing his career in England.”
It would appear that Saint-Etienne have now managed to rectify the situation, though, and both the Owls and WBA will have to continue their search for new defenders elsewhere as they plan for the 2024/25 Championship campaign. Wednesday have already signed nine new players this summer, though none are seen as central defenders.
Wednesday head out to Germany and Austria later this week for their second preseason camp, and Danny Röhl is eager to get as many of his new players through the door as possible before they depart.
