Reported Sheffield Wednesday target destined for Owls' Championship rivals
Sheffield Wednesday have been keeping tabs on Cardiff City midfielder, Andy Rinomhota, for a while now…
The Owls are scrambling to get new signings through the door before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening, with the window currently consisting of four departures – most recently George Byers to Blackpool – and two incomings in the shape of James Beadle and Iké Ugbo.
It was reported in the media by Football Insider this week that Rinomhota was one player that they had shown an interest in, along with Huddersfield Town, and while it’s understood that that is true, it's looking likely that the midfielder will be on his way to their Championship rivals, Rotherham United.
The 26-year-old has played seven times for Cardiff City this season so far and has certainly been open to the idea of making a move, however it’s thought that the amount of moving parts that would have to slot into place in order to make a deal happen at Hillsborough was unlikely.
Whether Wednesday made a late push to try and force something over the line is unknown at this point, however it's understood that the Millers are closing in on a deal that would see him join them on loan for the remainder of the season.
Interest from the Owls in Rinomhota isn’t new, with tentative talk of a move during Darren Moore’s tenure at the club, and depending on how things play out in the coming months it may be something they try and revisit in the summer.