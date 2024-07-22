Reported Sheffield Wednesday target confirmed as new signing by Owls' local rivals
The 21-year-old impressed whilst on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at Doncaster Rovers last time out, and earlier in the summer it was suggested that the Owls were one of the teams that could potentially be in pursuit of his signature as he sought to move up the divisions in English football.
Now, though, it has been confirmed that - while he will be in South Yorkshire - it will be League One where the young midfielder will be playing his football. Barnsley announced on Monday that he has joined them on a season-long loan as they look to make a return to the second tier, and he says he’s settled in nicely.
“It’s been really good so far,” he told the club’s official website. “I’ve looked around the ground – which is beautiful – a really good stadium. The people I have talked to already have been really welcoming, it’s been good.”
Meanwhile, the club’s Sporting Director, Mladen Sormaz, said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Matty to Oakwell. He is a young player who will provide a different option in the midfield with his ability to regain possession and physicality. We are happy to have him join the squad to provide competition and thank Spurs for trusting us with a talent like Matty.”
Wednesday have had a busy summer themselves as Danny Röhl prepares them for a 2024/25 season that has got growing expectations attached to it, and they are expected to have more new faces through the door by the time the transfer window slams shut.
