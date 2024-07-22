Reported Sheffield Wednesday target confirmed as new signing by Owls' local rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He was linked with Sheffield Wednesday at one point, but Matthew Craig will not be playing in the Championship this season.

The 21-year-old impressed whilst on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at Doncaster Rovers last time out, and earlier in the summer it was suggested that the Owls were one of the teams that could potentially be in pursuit of his signature as he sought to move up the divisions in English football.

Now, though, it has been confirmed that - while he will be in South Yorkshire - it will be League One where the young midfielder will be playing his football. Barnsley announced on Monday that he has joined them on a season-long loan as they look to make a return to the second tier, and he says he’s settled in nicely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been really good so far,” he told the club’s official website. “I’ve looked around the ground – which is beautiful – a really good stadium. The people I have talked to already have been really welcoming, it’s been good.”

Meanwhile, the club’s Sporting Director, Mladen Sormaz, said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Matty to Oakwell. He is a young player who will provide a different option in the midfield with his ability to regain possession and physicality. We are happy to have him join the squad to provide competition and thank Spurs for trusting us with a talent like Matty.”