Report suggests good news for Sheffield Wednesday's hopes of retaining Shea Charles

Sheffield Wednesday’s limited chances of keeping hold of loanee star man Shea Charles have been given a positive boost if reports from the capital are anything to go by.

The Southampton midfielder has been a stand-out player for the Owls this season, starting every league game since his arrival in July and transforming the way Wednesday play. It was confirmed last week that the Saints had triggered a recall clause on the deal and that he would return to the south coast - though a seven-day clause in the deal means he was able to play against Leeds United and will be available for the visit of Bristol City on Wednesday.

Owls boss Danny Röhl has made no secret of his admiration for the young midfielder, with teammate Di’Shon Bernard describing Charles as the side’s ‘first, second and third’ best player this season. There is a hope Wednesday can strike a deal to re-sign Charles - though Röhl has described it as a ‘small chance’.

The Star reported over the weekend that the fate of Southampton’s Lesley Ugochukwu would be a deciding factor in whether or not Charles would be sent back out on loan this month. On loan from Chelsea, Ugochukwu looked likely to be recalled to Stamford Bridge - which would have left space in midfield for Charles - though The Athletic are now reporting that increased playing time under new boss Ivan Juric means he will likely stay on with the Premier League strugglers.

Juric has, however, outlined a desire to see for himself what Charles can offer his squad. Should Charles be sent back out on loan - to Wednesday or elsewhere - it is understood any deal would likely come at an inflated financial structure. Big-spending promotion chasers Sheffield United are understood to be among the clubs lining up behind a potential deal to steal Charles away.

Talks between Röhl and Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri are believed to have taken place and should the ‘slim chance’ of a Charles recall not improve, the strengthening of Wednesday’s midfield will become a keener priority.