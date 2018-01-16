Report: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Carlisle United 0

Sheffield Wednesday are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Carlisle at a snowy Hillsborough.

A goal in each half for Marco Matias and Atdhe Nuhiu secured a replay victory for the Owls on Jos Luhukay's first home match in charge.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay braves the snow on the touchline at Hillsborough

The Dutchman kept a similar formation to that which played against Sheffield United, with three cenral defenders, but the wing backs were a little further forward this time.

In all Luhukay made eight changes to the side, with a debut given to Danish central defender Frederik Nielsen.

Carlisle began brightly and were more than a match for Wednesday in the opening stages, but once Matias fired in on 28 minutes Wednesday were in control.

That was Wednesday's first goal since Boxing Day.

By the time Nuhiu doubled the lead with a fine finish on 68 minutes the contest was over.

After that the home side played some neat football on a slippery surface and will gain yet more confidence from this victory and another clean sheet.

FULL IN-DEPTH MATCH ANALYSIS AND REACTION TO FOLLOW

Wednesday: Dawson, Hunt, O'Grady, Venancio, Neilsen, Fox, Boyd, Butterfield, Jones, Matias, Nuhiu. Subs: Wildsmith, Rhodes, Palmer, Reach, Wallace, Pudil