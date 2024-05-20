Replacing popular Sheffield Wednesday trio should be high on Owls priority list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s retained list came on Friday afternoon, and three names in particular stuck out in terms of exits…

George Byers, Lee Gregory and Reece James all played a huge part in the Owls’ promotion out of League One last season, putting in massive performance and scoring vital goals along the way – they were also incredibly well-liked.

Their respective departures leave gaps that need to be filled over the summer by Danny Röhl, and the German will be desperate to find upgrades on all three of them as he builds a team for the 2024/25 campaign. In many ways, he’ll need players that have similar characteristics.

In Byers the Owls had a player who threw himself into Sheffield Wednesday Football Club entirely. You just had to hear the way that he spoke about the club, the fanbase, the city. He just got it, and was loved for it. You could see it on the pitch when he played, and his ability to work the space between the boxes was a massive driving factor in Wednesday’s promotion, he was drastically missed when he got injured.

Over the summer Wednesday need to find somebody that can take that role to the next level as Byers moves on to pastures new, and if they can pick out a player out who cares even half as much as he did then they’ll be on the right path.

Gregory was home. His experience was crucial, so much of that comes with age, but so many of his performances in the promotion-winning campaign belied his years. His intelligence as a forward player was excellent, showcased by that dummy against Peterborough United, but he was also able to drag Wednesday through at times due to his sheer quality and work rate – Fleetwood Town away was a prime example.

Wednesday are going to need a new number nine, scoring goals in blue and white, and a player with at least some of the strengths that ‘Greggers’ possesses will be required if the team are going to kick on in 2024/25.

James will have been left frustrated by his second season at Hillsborough, and you couldn’t blame him. Used as left back, left wing-back, left centre back and even a midfielder at times, the former Manchester United man was an excellent professional, a willing runner, and – like Byers and Gregory – just a genuinely good egg.

Finding somebody with his versatility and likeability, but with more attributes that Röhl feels are needed to start more games isn’t going to be an easy task, but it’s one the Owls must embark on in the coming weeks.