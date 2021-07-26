Over the weekend the signing of Dutch midfielder Joey Pelupessy to Turkish outfit Giresunspor was officially announced, meaning he joins Joost van Aken (Zulte Waregem), Matt Penny (Ipswich Town) and Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) to the list of those to have found new employment.

Moses Odubajo is expected to turn his long trial period at QPR permanent in the coming days. Kadeem Harris Elias Kachunga, Tom Lees, Adam Reach and Keiren Westwood remain unattached for now.

The Pelupessy switch is an exciting new challenge for the Dutchman who was of interest to clubs in the Championship, The Star understands.

Speaking on his situation last week, his agent Revien Kanhai said: “Giresunspor is new in the highest level in Turkey next season, and wants to score high there… Apart from the fact that they have made a very good offer, Joey is especially enthusiastic about the adventure at a very ambitious club in a great competition.

“In addition, they have a beautiful, brand new and modern stadium and Giresun is located on the Black Sea. Joey, his father and a colleague of ours visited last week and that immediately gave us a very good feeling.

“There is also a new ambitious sporting director who has a good track record when it comes to a newly-promoted club.

“The first league game is against Galatasaray in a few weeks, Joey is really looking forward to that.”