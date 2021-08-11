Rejected Sheffield Wednesday trialist joins South Yorkshire League One rivals

Then-Arsenal youngster Tolaji Bola, who spent an extended period with Darren Moore’s men in July and played for them in two preseason matches, has signed for fellow promotion hopefuls Rotherham United on a three-year deal.

The talented 22-year-old, who played for England at youth level, spent time with the Owls with former Chelsea youngster Renedi Masampu, but neither were deemed strong enough to challenge for a place in Moore’s immediate thinking heading into the League One season.

Predominantly a left-back, Bola played for the Gunners at under-21 level in the EFL Trophy in both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. He also spent time on loan at Rochdale.

