Referee for Sheffield Wednesday's Sheffield United clash has a mixed bag with Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have a mixed bag of results when tomorrow’s referee against Sheffield United has been in charge of their games.

Lewis Smith became the Premier League’s newest referee earlier this year when he was appointed to take charge of the fixture between Fulham and Aston Villa, and this season he’s been spread across the English football pyramid doing games in the top-flight, Championship, League One and League Two - he’s also done a couple of games in the Carabao Cup.

Smith has overseen four Wednesday games in the past, and fans will be pleased to know that the last one of those happened to be at the start of the season when Danny Röhl’s side ran out as comfortable winners over Plymouth Argyle with a 4-0 victory.

The 30-year-old was also the man in the middle for three of their games last season, the 4-0 loss to Southampton and 1-0 defeat to Bristol City in the league, as well as the penalty shootout win over Stockport in the first round of the League Cup. His record with United, meanwhile, consists of just one game - a 2-0 loss against Leeds United last month.

He will be assisted by Sam Lewis and Alex James at Bramall Lane, with Dean Whitestone acting as the fourth official, and the four of them will be hoping to stay out of the limelight in S2 as the Owls and Blades do battle for the first time in almost six years.

The game is due to get underway at 12.30pm tomorrow as the two sides battle it out for Steel City bragging rights in S2, with both clubs eager to get the job in front of a packed out crowd in Sheffield.