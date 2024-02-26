Ref praised after ‘very rarely’ seen Sheffield Wednesday decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bernard picked up two yellow cards in the 2-1 victory for the Owls on Saturday, with his second coming in the 78th minute as the hosts were left to see out the game with 10 men.

There was a big gap between the foul that led to Bernard’s dismissal and the actual foul, with Kirk playing advantage to the Robins early in the 76th minute when the Owls defender brought down Tommy Conway, and while you don’t often see advantage played with a sending off the official has been given credit for his decision.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch this week, former Premier League referee, Dermot Gallagher, said that it was due to the quality of advantage that the visitors had at Hillsborough.

Gallagher explained, “Very, very rarely do you play on with a red card offence. It's definitely a second yellow card, there's no doubt about that but he thinks they've got a good advantage. What's interesting is he kept his focus because it went on for two and a half minutes afterwards.