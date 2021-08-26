Red cards, injuries and wonder strikes: What happened to the players who left Sheffield Wednesday this summer?

Including loanees, no fewer than 14 senior players left the club in the past few months, with 13 and counting coming the other way.

But a few weeks into the season, how are the old boys doing at their new clubs?

We took a look..

Sheffield Wednesday waved goodbye to several players this summer, including Jordan Rhodes, Moses Odubajo, Joost van Aken and Moses Odubajo.

Tom Lees – Huddersfield Town

Perhaps the most unanimously popular player to leave Wednesday this summer, former club captain Lees netted his first goal for new club Huddersfield Town in a spirited Carabao Cup defeat against Premier League Everton earlier this week.

Arriving off the back of an injury suffered towards the end of his time with the Owls, it was initially suggested that Lees would be eased in to life at the John Smiths, though this has not been possible thanks to injury and he played 76 minutes of a clean sheet performance against Preston North End.

Jack Marriott – Peterborough United

A horror season on loan at Wednesday saw Marriott leave without a goal. And in three appearances – albeit two from the bench – he’s yet to net on return to his former club Peterborough United.

Marriott arrived at London Road hoping to put a series of injury issues behind him and it may well be that the Championship side are hoping to ease him back into full throttle contention.

Kadeem Harris – Clubless

At 27 years old, Kadeem Harris was perhaps one of the outgoing Owls most widely expected to pick up a new club fairly painlessly.

It hasn’t quite been the case and entering the second month of the season he remains officially clubless.

The winger has spent time on trial with Reading, who appear keen to sign him, though a registration ban has made life difficult.

Adam Reach – West Brom

Four matches into life at much-fancied West Brom, Reach has played only seven minutes of football so far.

They came towards in the final stages of a rampant 4-0 win over.. Sheffield United.

Joey Pelupessy – Giresunspor

Dutchman Pelupessy has headed to sunnier climes and to the Turkish top tier, where he has played every minute of Giresunspor’s opening two matches.

The midtable hopefuls lost out to Galatasaray and to Kasimpasa and will have more winnable matches in the coming weeks.

Jordan Rhodes – Huddersfield Town

Oh, Jordan. He left Wednesday with a relative sense of goodwill from supporters, came back to Hillsborough, netted a penalty in a Carabao Cup win and then played 87 minutes of Championship football across two matches in the Terriers’ positive start to the campaign.

But then came the horror moment, sustaining a back injury that will keep him out for three months at least. Far from ideal.

Keiren Westwood – Clubless

Another who you may have expected to pick up a club fairly easily, long-time Wednesday stopper Westwood remains without a club for now.

He’s involved at non-league Cheadle Town and has spent time watching them this season.

Should he want to continue playing, you’d think he’ll be picked up soon enough.

Joost van Aken – SV Zulte Waragem

Eeeesh. A brand new start for van Aken in the Belgian top tier couldn’t have gone much worse.

The defender was sent off after only 62 minutes of his debut against OH Leuven and after serving his suspension has yet to step off the bench since.

Osaze Urhoghide – Celtic

Signed to Celtic in what is seen as a major rebuild up north, Urhoghide has yet to feature for the first team and has made the bench only once in the league, though he has made the bench in the majority of their European campaign.

Izzy Brown – Preston North End

Another hoping to put his Hillsborough woes behind him, Brown set off to Preston for his fresh start having finally stepped off the loan carousel at Chelsea.

Without playing a minute in competitive football, the creative midfielder passed a ball in training that ruptured his achilles, continuing a horror run of injuries that has plagued him for the majority of his career.

Matt Penney – Ipswich Town

Has set out his season well, if his side haven’t necessarily done the same.

Started in three of their four matches so far at left-back, playing over half an hour in the other, and has flourished in an attacking role.

Scored a stunner in defeat to Cheltenham Town, though ambitious Ipswich are sat on only two points after those four matches.

Elias Kachunga – Bolton Wanderers

Another who had a season to forget at Wednesday, Kachunga was something of a surprise addition when announced at Bolton.

And it will be a further surprise to Owls fans to hear how he’s started, claiming two important assists late on in matches having come off the bench in all four of their League One clashes so far. They’ve started nicely, too, drawing two and winning two.

Liam Shaw – Celtic

The first to announce his departure way back at the start of the year, Shaw joined Celtic in a controversial pre-contract deal with one eye on the future.

Having impressed in a preseason run-out against Wednesday in Wales, he’s yet to make much of an impact, playing only 90 minutes in a Challenge Cup clash against Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic.

Moses Odubajo – QPR

After a long trial period Odubajo started strongly under his former Brentford manager Mark Warburton and looked to set about putting his erratic Wednesday form behind him.