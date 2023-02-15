Reason for surprise Dominic Iorfa absence revealed as Sheffield Wednesday keep run rolling

Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten league run to 18 matches – two short of their club record – as they swaggered past a hapless Morecambe side at Hillsborough.

And there was positive news on a growing agenda of injury news in the form an update of off-at-half-time George Byers – who appears to have sidestepped the clutches of serious injury with a suspected dead leg – and that of in-form defender Dominic Iorfa, who was a mystery absentee from the matchday squad pre-match.

Speaking after the game, Wednesday boss Darren Moore offered an update on Iorfa’s condition – saying he was even considered for involvement in the Tuesday night mis-match.

“He got a kick on his calf on Saturday,” he said. “With the bruising, it tightened up so we didn't take the risk tonight.

Southampton, England, 9th November 2022. Dominic Iorfa of Sheffield Wednesday applauds the crowd after the Carabao Cup match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage

“Probably Dom could have played tonight - we just didn't want to take the risk with the swelling.”

Speaking on the performance as a whole, Moore reacted positively to a game his side dominated from start to finish without ever really breaking sweat.

“It was three points and a solid, professional performance,” he said.

“We got off to a solid start after a minute and it settled us down. It was a good pass by George and Baz took his goal very, very well. We then got the second one before half-time and then we just wanted them to stay concentrated. If Morecambe then came they would leave holes which we could then exploit.

“That didn't happen because they were 2-0 down but stayed in the low block. There was then a brilliant bit of skill by Fizz [Dele-Bashiru] at the end, creating something out of nothing for Josh. I thought we were worthy winners tonight and I'm pleased for the players.

“That's what it was about. We had to impose ourselves on the game first half and then the second half petered out. It was a win that we were well worthy of.

