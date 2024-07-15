Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday stalwart, Liam Palmer, says that he’s really looking forward to his testimonial - and has thanked Dejphon Chansiri for helping making it happen.

Wednesday will take on Leganes on August 3rd, a week before their season opener against Plymouth Argyle, and the game will serve as a way to celebrate Palmer’s remarkable longevity in Owls colours.

A new contract over the summer means that he can continue his climb up the list of all-time appearance makers at Hillsborough, and he’s pleased that the fixture in his honour will be able to serve as good preparation for another difficult season ahead for Danny Röhl and his boys.

“I’m really looking forward to it now,” he told the club. “I’ve had so many messages from family and friends asking when tickets are on sale, so I’m glad to let everyone know they are on sale now! Hopefully we can get as many supporters down as possible and just have a really good day! For me, my family, friends, the fans but also to have a competitive game.

“That’s what the manager wants, we’re building towards the Plymouth game and hopefully my testimonial game will be a good stepping stone towards that... It’s going to be amazing, over the past few weeks arranging things, speaking to different people, memories coming back and digging out old pictures for the testimonial programme.

“I’ve come across a lot of things I had forgotten about and things that have shaped the path I have been on. It’s been really good to look back, I’ve got no plans to slow down any time soon, I want to use it as a useful pre-season fixture.

“I am really thankful to the chairman, I sent him a short letter just to thank him for allowing me the game but I think on the day, I will try not to get emotional, it’s not a goodbye but more of a nod to all those years. Hopefully the coming season can add to those memories.”

The game will take place at Hillsborough at 1pm on August 3rd, with the Spanish club travelling to British shores for the first time in their history.