Portsmouth and Brentford away as evening games are long trips for Sheffield Wednesday fans at the best of times - let alone back-to-back.

But that’s exactly what Wednesdayites were faced with over the last week, taking on Pompey on Friday night and the Bees on Tuesday, and they sold out both of them as Owls fans from around the country did their club proud on the road once again.

On the latest edition of ‘All Wednesday’ Joe joined that away end at Fratton Park to soak up the atmosphere and speak to some supporters who travel the length and breadth of the country with their team, and afterwards spoke to the manager and the match-winner about what they bring to the table.

“We always want to perform for our massive supporters,” Danny Röhl said, as shown on this week’s episode. “When you see a Friday night, and so many fans of ours, you want to give them a good game - you want to help them and give something back. But football’s not always easy, but I’m very to happy to see them happy... Away, under the lights, it’s very special with our fans... It’s really special in this club, I like it, but for these moments we have to work hard on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Michael Smith, when asked about hearing his chant from behind the goal, explained, “It’s what you want, it’s what every number nine wants. To come away to a tough place in the Championship and hear your name sung is always special… Massive credit to them, it’s not round the corner - it’s a long way and they pay their hard earned money, thankfully we were able to send them away with three points.”

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm every Wednesday evening to get us on your big screen! For a short clip of the show, check out the short video clip at the top of the page.