Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan are the only senior Sheffield Wednesday players to have been at the club longer than Dominic Iorfa - and the re-signed defender appears to be in good form heading into the new campaign.

It’s quite possible that the only people more nervous about the appointment of a football club’s new manager than its fans are its players. The right man can invigorate a career, the wrong one can see you sat on the side lines or carted towards the exit door. An incompatibility in styles of play can turn a previously encouraging situation on its head.

When Danny Röhl stepped through the door at Hillsborough all those months ago, the response from the Wednesday changing room was, we’re told, one of excitement. After weeks of winless downturn following the chaos of Darren Moore’s departure last summer, Röhl and his impressive staff were able to lift the mood immediately, initial getting-to-know you team meetings and sessions leaving the experienced playing cohort confident of the most unlikely survival effort. Their new-found confidence, as it turned out, was not misplaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One player left relieved to discover Röhl’s methods was long-time defensive mainstay Dominic Iorfa. Injured early on in the German’s eighth league match in charge, he stepped back into the side in late February to play a key role in the run-in. Re-signed to the club having had his contract run out at the turn of the month, the former England youth international felt a resonance with how his manager goes about things.

“You're always hoping when a manager comes in that you fit to their style of play and way of playing,” he told The Star towards the back end of last season. “I felt good and comfortable doing what he was asking. It felt as if it went hand in hand. I've been enjoying it, really loving it since the gaffer has been in. Everything about it, training and everything off the pitch is good.”

Iorfa’s appearances under Röhl have come in a number of different positions; at centre-half, on the right of a back three and as a wing-back. In their European friendlies has was utilised as a centre-half and laid on an impressive performance in the second-hour win over Werder Bremen. With Pol Valentin already in situ, the arrival of Yan Valery has beefed-up strength on the right.