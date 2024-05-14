Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic favourite, Gary Hooper, says that he has fond memories of his time at ‘really loud’ Hillsborough.

The 36-year-old striker had an impressive spell at S6, scoring 31 times in 89 games, as well as getting 12 assists along way. Those goals made him a popular figure during his time in blue and white, and he says that he became aware how appreciated he was when he picked up an injury as they pushed for promotion.

“I was aware of it, I reckon, after the third year when I got injured,” he told The Star at a charity evening for the Create A Dream Foundation. “Everyone was still bigging me up, hoping for me to get back playing, and I’ve not had a bad word with any Wednesday fan. They were always really good. And Hillsborough was loud, yeah. Really good, and the fans were really loud - especially when we were winning. They were good week in and week out, home and away, it was just a good time for me.”

He's on the lookout for his next step at this point in time after it was confirmed that he would be leaving Barnet this summer, and he says that he wants to play for one more year before hanging up his boots – after which he doesn’t expect to still be in the game.

For now there’s the potential of joining Steven Taylor as a player manager at Al Qabila in the United Arab Emirates – before that, though, he’s aiming to score some goals against former Owls teammate, Keiren Westwood, when they meet in seven-a-side action at The Soccer Tournament in North Carolina.

He said, "I want to go for one more year, and see what happens. I’ve got a few charity games and a seven-a-side tournament in America. Westy’s at that, actually, he’s on another team though - so I’m going to score against him! We’ll see what happens after that.

