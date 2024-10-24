Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Akin Famewo has really stepped things up for Sheffield Wednesday this season, and has made that left-sided centre back role his own.

The defender has been almost ever-present for the Owls since returning from an unfortunately-timed knock at the start of the campaign, putting in some excellent performances along the way as he played a big part in the club’s upturn in fortunes.

Our Wednesday writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, waxed lyrical about the 25-year-old on this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’, talking about the work that he’s put in in order to get himself in the position that he’s in now at Hillsborough.

“He’s absolutely made it his own,” Alex said. “We’ve made the point looking back at preseason, and Wednesday were playing a certain calibre of opponent - and didn’t have everything their own way - and he was one that stood out.

"He looked fitter, and he’s spoken about doing extra work in the summer, hiring 4G pitches to belt about on his own, and he recognised the demands of what Danny wanted to do, and recognised that he had to come back fitter and stronger - and he did that.”

Meanwhile, Joe went on to say, “He really looks the part in terms of the way he’s playing, but also physically he looks the part. He really looks in great nick.

“How many times this season have we seen him belting back to block a shot? His recoveries seem to be good, and he’s reading the game well. He seems to have really adapted nicely to the way that Danny wants to play; he’s getting his foot on the ball, he’s trying to pass it out.

“I think there’s a lot of people this season who’ll have looked at Akin and been really impressed by what he’s doing.”

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm every Wednesday evening to get us on your big screen!