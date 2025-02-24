'Really good' Sheffield Wednesday youngster praised following impressive outing

Young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Jack Hall, has been praised for his efforts after helping Bridlington Town to an important win at the weekend.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper was making his second appearance for the Seasiders following his debut in a 1-0 defeat to Ossett United earlier in the week, and his first game on home soil went well as they secured a 3-1 win against Ashington, a side seven places above them in the Northern Premier League East Division.

Hall joined Brid in a battle against relegation, and their win on Saturday saw them close the gap on safety to just three points. They have, however, played one game more than both Heaton Stannington and Brighouse Town above them. The young Owl will now be going in search of a first clean sheet this coming weekend when they travel to Pontefract Collieries.

And the youngster, who was also out on loan at Bradford Park Avenue this season, has made an immediate mark with his new club, with assistant manager, Andy Norfolk, talking up his qualities following his efforts against the Colliers.

“Jack’s done really well,” he said afterwards. “He trained with us really well on Thursday night and showed how good he was at saving shots - which is obviously his main job! But I think you’ve also seen how good his distribution is as well.

“I mean, he was landing it on the edge of their box at times - if the wind picks up he might have a chance (of scoring)! But no, I thought he was really good, I thought everyone was really good.”

Bridlington are currently 19th in the table with 33 games played, but have the worst goal difference in the division (-26) - something that Hall will be eager to help improve in the nine fixtures that remain.

