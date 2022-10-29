Barry Bannan, Michael Smith, Mallik Wilks and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru were all on the scoresheet as Wednesday won 4-2 against the Brewers, a result that saw them keep up their two points per game average this season.

Here are our ratings from a bit of an odd afternoon at Hillsborough.

David Stockdale – 6

A calm head at the back for Wednesday today. Didn’t really have too much to do in terms of saves, but he made some good claims from crosses and balls over the top to settle things down. Lack of a clean sheet will have annoyed him, no doubt.

Liam Palmer – 6

Not as imperious as he has been in other games this season, but it was another tidy display from the Wednesday defender on the whole.

Dominic Iorfa – 6

Back in the side into a back four, and Iorfa looked as solid as you could have hoped really. Was confident on the ball, and won what he needed to win for the most part. There will be frustrations over the goals though.

Mark McGuinness – 7

Comfortable on the ball, and seems to be the defender most suited to the way that Moore wants this team to play. Calm and collected, with great timing in his headers and tackles. Barely put a foot wrong, will be irritated at the lack of clean sheet.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Didn’t really do much wrong, but also will have no doubt wanted to contribute a bit more to the tie in an ideal world. Made some good movements though, and worked hard down the left.

Tyreeq Bakinson – 6

Played his role in front of the back four pretty effectively, and was one reason why Burton were so ineffective in terms of causing the Owls any major issues for most of the game. Won the ball back, won aerial duels,

Barry Bannan – 8

The Wednesday skipper was back to his influential best against Burton, dictating play from the centre of the park and causing all sorts of problems with his range. Scored the opener, won the penalty, and set up the third.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 8

Really took his chance to start the game well… Was direct, made some really intelligent movements and made a real nuisance of himself for Burton. Took his goal tremendously calmly too.

Callum Paterson – 7

A worker, and that’s never going to change, but ‘Pato’ – on his first league start in a while – showed some quality on the ball as well, especially in the build-up to the third goal. Picked a superb ball to find Smith. Close to scoring more than once, too.

Mallik Wilks – 7

Struggled to get into the game in the first half in what felt like a big occasion for him. Was handed a start, and after Moore stuck with him after the break he rewarded him by putting the game to bed with a tremendous goal from outside the box. Was a lot more involved in the second 45.

Michael Smith – 7

Another solid performance leading the line from the Wednesday striker. Worked tirelessly as a target man up top, finished off his penalty with real confidence, and was good in helping set up the Wilks goal that really settled matters.

George Byers – 6

Replaced Bannan with around 25 minutes to play, by which point the game was already won. Some more minutes into his legs after injury, and he acquitted himself tidily enough.

Lee Gregory – 6

Like Byers he came into things with the match already dead and buried, but played his part up top as Wednesday saw things out. Hit the woodwork with a penalty.

Jack Hunt - N/A

A late sub on for Wilks.

Will Vaulks – N/A