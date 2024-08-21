Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s were involved in an eight-goal thriller on Tuesday afternoon at Middlewood Road.

The Owls youngsters got off to a winning start in the Professional Development League North, beating Cardiff City 1-0 away from home, and it looked like they would be making it six points from six as they went into the halftime break against two goals to the good thanks to Reece Johnson and Favour Onukwuli.

But City had other ideas, and pulled a goal back through Billy Phillips to make it 2-1 - only for Devlan Moses to make it 3-1 not too long after. That should have been that. However, once more, the visitors weren’t reading the script... Archie Taylor got another back, and then in the dying moments of the 90 Marley Rose levelled things up. 3-3.

You’d think that’d be the drama done for the day, but you’d be wrong... Having led 3-1 the Owls were soon looking defeat in the face following Luke Skinner’s late, late strike - yet there was time for one last twist. It came through Gabriel Otegbayo who headed home in the dying embers to make it 4-4 and make sure the Owls’ unbeaten start continued.

Andy Holdsworth, the manager of the U21s, was pleased with the grit that his side showed - but also admitted that there was maybe a bit of complacency that crept in at 3-1.

“It’s early in the season, the game was toing and froing, it was like a basketball match at times!” he told the club’s official website. “First half we controlled the game, played at high tempo and with good intensity. For some reason, maybe a little complacency, the intensity dropped after half time and that had a knock-on effect on everything.

“They got back in the game and we made far too many mistakes towards the end. The group of lads we have this year have real grit, they will fight all the way to the end to try and get a result. First half we deserved a result, not so much second half, so a draw was probably the right result.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them face AFC Bournemouth on August 30th, by which point the team could look different should any of the talented teens end up heading out on loan.