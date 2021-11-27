Reaction from disappointed Darren Moore after Sheffield Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday faced Wycombe Wanderers in what was a very cold affair at Hillsborough – the Owls were behind, and then ahead, before drawing at Hillsborough.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 7:05 pm

The Chairboys are joint top of League One as things stand, and it would be a big statement from Darren Moore’s side if they could get one over on them in S6 today – SWFC have only lost once at home in league action this season.

Read More

Read More
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to make his Sheffield Wednesday debut in physical Wycombe...

We’ve got a triple threat from The Star this afternoon as Alex Miller, Joe Crann and Steve Jones make sure to bring you the game from all angles - so keep it locked right here on thestar.co.uk for all of your Wednesday needs.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Owls could make it 10 league games unbeaten this afternoon - and they need to get three points to guarantee that they end the weekend still in the Play-Off positions.

Kick off is coming up at 3pm.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass scored again as they drew with Wycombe Wanderers. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)
Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers played at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE from snowy Hillsborough

Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:47

  • There has been plenty of snow in Sheffield overnight
  • Darren Moore’s Owls could go 10 games unbeaten in League One
  • Wycombe are currently joint top of the league
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:47

Player ratings

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:43

Shodipo cont'd

‘I feel like we’re in a good place.

‘(The stoppage) was a bit of a shock to us. We didn’t know what was going on. We stayed patient in the changing room, we knew a goal was coming.’

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:41

Shodipo reaction

‘I felt like we deserved the win. We created loads of chances. We were just unlucky.

‘We did well to come from a goal down.’

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:37

Hartlepool

‘We ain’t got much to rotate. I don’t envisage anyone coming back from injury’.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:37

DM on potential postponement

‘We wanted it on. I just wanted to make sure it didn’t wreck the pitch, which it didn’t’.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:35

DM on Shodipo switch

Three games in a week prompted DM to bring Shodipo in for Corbeanu.

‘I thought he (Shodipo) was really good. It was a composed set from Lee Gregory then a cool finish for Shodipo.

‘I thought he put the boy McCarthy on his back foot all game.’

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:33

DM on Paterson

‘No disrespect to Wycombe but there were more straighter balls for him to deal with. I thought tonight was good.

‘He played on the left-hand side, which was credit to him.’

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:32

DM on absences

George Byers and Liam Palmer were both ill today. Some staff have also been off ill.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:30

More from DM

On the equaliser: ‘It was a needless free-kick to give away. I’ll have a look back at it but it was avoidable. It looked like we would go on and get a third goal.’

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:29

DM

Another positive performance. They came here today to quiet the crowd.

The stats read well for us. Most disappointingly we gave away a silly free-kick.

They are the most experienced team in the league. In terms of the performance, it was definitely a continuation from Tuesday night.

Says he’s happy with seven points in one week.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Wycombe WanderersDarren MooreHillsboroughLeague One