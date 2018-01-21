Search

RATINGS: Lucas Joao the main man for Sheffield Wednesday in draw with Cardiff City but what about the rest?

Lucas Joao was named man of the match by television pundits in Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Cardiff City
There weren't any exceptional performances in blue shirts as Sheffield Wednesday drew with Cardiff City but plenty put in a strong shift.

Lucas Joao was the star man for the Owls with a hard-working display of pace, skill and endeavour. Here's how we rated them all...

Joe Wildsmith 7

Made a fine save in the first half from Grujic and a few more after the break to keep up his good form

Frederico Venancio 7

Growing in confidence with each game, he dealt well with Cardiff’s physicality. Passing a bit off, though

Jordan Thorniley 7

Good positionally and decent in the air. Maybe a little lightweight but not a bad debut against tough opposition

Daniel Pudil 7

Has grown into a key player in the last two games, almost like a captain in helping an inexperienced defence

Liam Palmer 7

Better defensively than going forward which limited Wednesday’s attacking on the flanks

Morgan Fox 7

Made a few very important blocks but like Palmer was better at the back than when pushing up

Ross Wallace 6

Didn’t have a great impact as Cardiff dominated the midfield but worked hard for the cause

David Jones 7

Struggled in the first half, though did provide a great cross for Rhodes. Big improvement after the break

Adam Reach 6

Couldn’t really get into the game and looked to have been targeted as Wednesday’s threat by Cardiff

Lucas Joao 7 (Star Man)

Never stopped all game and though he should really have scored his energy and skill was excellent

Jordan Rhodes 5

Made two chances but had two of his own which he squandered. Completely bereft of confidence

substitutes

Marco Matias 6

Added a bit of a spark to the attack when replacing Rhodes on 72 minutes

George Boyd 5

On for the last 10 minutes but didn’t get on the ball enough

Atdhe Nuhiu 5

Same as Boyd, perhaps should have been on a little earlier to provide a different option up front

NOT USED: Cameron Dawson, Joey Pelupessy, Jack Hunt, Sean Clare

Cardiff City: Etheridge 7; Richards 7, Bamba 7, Morrison 7, Bennett 7; Ralls 7, Manga 6, Grujic 7 (Paterson 78, 5); Wildschut 6 (Mendez-Laing 71, 6), Hoilett 6 (Harris 83), Zohore 7. Not used: Murphy, Pilkington, Damour, Halford.

Referee: Roger East 6

Attendance: 23,277