Ratings: How we rated Sheffield Wednesday players after their 2-2 draw with Hull City

It looked like they might have turned it around and then came a late sucker punch, but all in all there weren't too many impressive performers for Sheffield Wednesday in their draw with struggling Hull City.

Here's how we rated the Owls players

Keiren Westwood 5

Barely had a thing to do throughout the game bar twice picking the ball out of the net

Liam Palmer 6

Defensively sound and tried to get forward as much as possible but was often crowded out

Glenn Loovens 5

Often looked a little slow to the ball and probably should have cleared the danger earlier for the first goal

Joost van Aken 5

Should have done better with his header for the second goal but an otherwise decent display

Morgan Fox 6

Like Palmer, he defended well but didn’t offer a great deal in attack as had to cover for Reach

Marco Matias 4

The game completely passed him by. Started wide right but was forced inside and then disappeared.

Barry Bannan 6

Typically industrious in attempting to put a spark into the attack. Looked noticeably frustrated at times

Jacob Butterfield 4

Another who just wasn’t in the game and after failing to make his mark was hooked at half time

Adam Reach 5

Seemed to play in at least three different positions which meant he struggled to have a real impact. Unlucky with one chance which hit the post

Gary Hooper 7

Anonymous in the first half then came to life after the break with two fine goals which looked like winning it for Wednesday

Steven Fletcher 4

Given no service in the first half, he then picked up a knock and was replaced by Nuhiu on 55 minutes

Substitutes

Jordan Rhodes 5

Put himself about and was unlucky with a follow up after Reach hit the post

Kieran Lee 6

Added a little more guile and craft to the midfield when coming on at half time

Atdhe Nuhiu 7

Caused numerous problems as Wednesday went direct and his presence changed the game