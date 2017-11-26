Ratings: How we rated Sheffield Wednesday players after the 0-0 draw with Reading

Have your say

There weren't too many stand-out performers in the Sheffield Wednesday side after another boring 0-0 draw with Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Here's how we rated them...

KEIREN WESTWOOD 6

Not a great deal to do on a day when an attacking threat from either side was at a premium

LIAM PALMER 6

Defended well enough but was left a little exposed by Wednesday’s narrow midfield

GLENN LOOVENS 6

Reasonably solid on the ground and in the air. Could probably do with a rest but Lees’ injury prevents that

JOOST VAN AKEN 7

Good game from the young defender who read most of Reading’s threat early and did things simply

MORGAN FOX 6

Same as Palmer, not bad defensively but Reading got a lot of joy down his side as he had little cover

KIERAN LEE 5

Featured on the right but came inside throughout and made the midfield too congested

DAVID JONES 5

Virtually anonymous throughout the game and made little or no impact from a defensive or attacking sense

BARRY BANNAN 6

Always the one trying to make something happen as usual but again he’s having to come too deep

ADAM REACH 5

Like Lee, he too was playing more narrow than wide and as a result he rarely took on a man on the flank

STEVEN FLETCHER 5

Starved of service, he also appeared to be marked out of the game by Reading’s defence

LUCAS JOAO 5

As usual, at times he looked like he could be a threat with his pace but then disappeared for long periods

Substitutes

GARY HOOPER 4

Came on, on the hour for Joao and struggled to find a way into the game

JORDAN RHODES 4

Played 10 minutes and had one chance, a header which, again, he glanced wide of goal

Not Used

Joe Wildsmith, Jack Hunt, Frederico Venancio, Jacob Butterfield, Atdhe Nuhiu

Reading

Mannone 6; Bacuna 6, McShane 6, Moore 7, van den Berg 6, Gunter 6; Edwards 6, Kelly 6 (Clement 78, 5), Aluko 6; Barrow 6 (Beerens 89), Kermorgant 5 (Bodvarsson 72, 5). Not used: Jaakkola, Ilori, Blackett, Richards.

REFEREE

David Coote 6

ATTENDANCE

18,382 (3,055)