Ratings: How we rated Sheffield Wednesday players after the 0-0 draw with Reading

There weren't too many stand-out performers in the Sheffield Wednesday side after another boring 0-0 draw with Reading at the Madejski Stadium.
Here's how we rated them...
KEIREN WESTWOOD 6
Not a great deal to do on a day when an attacking threat from either side was at a premium
LIAM PALMER 6
Defended well enough but was left a little exposed by Wednesday’s narrow midfield
GLENN LOOVENS 6
Reasonably solid on the ground and in the air. Could probably do with a rest but Lees’ injury prevents that
JOOST VAN AKEN 7
Good game from the young defender who read most of Reading’s threat early and did things simply
MORGAN FOX 6
Same as Palmer, not bad defensively but Reading got a lot of joy down his side as he had little cover
KIERAN LEE 5
Featured on the right but came inside throughout and made the midfield too congested
DAVID JONES 5
Virtually anonymous throughout the game and made little or no impact from a defensive or attacking sense
BARRY BANNAN 6
Always the one trying to make something happen as usual but again he’s having to come too deep
ADAM REACH 5
Like Lee, he too was playing more narrow than wide and as a result he rarely took on a man on the flank
STEVEN FLETCHER 5
Starved of service, he also appeared to be marked out of the game by Reading’s defence
LUCAS JOAO 5
As usual, at times he looked like he could be a threat with his pace but then disappeared for long periods
Substitutes
GARY HOOPER 4
Came on, on the hour for Joao and struggled to find a way into the game
JORDAN RHODES 4
Played 10 minutes and had one chance, a header which, again, he glanced wide of goal
Not Used
Joe Wildsmith, Jack Hunt, Frederico Venancio, Jacob Butterfield, Atdhe Nuhiu
Reading
Mannone 6; Bacuna 6, McShane 6, Moore 7, van den Berg 6, Gunter 6; Edwards 6, Kelly 6 (Clement 78, 5), Aluko 6; Barrow 6 (Beerens 89), Kermorgant 5 (Bodvarsson 72, 5). Not used: Jaakkola, Ilori, Blackett, Richards.
REFEREE
David Coote 6
ATTENDANCE
18,382 (3,055)