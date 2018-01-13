Ratings: Daniel Pudil among the stars for Sheffield Wednesday in impressive draw with Sheffield United

There were a number of excellent individual performances as Sheffield Wednesday turned in a battling display against derby rivals United.
Here's how we rated the Owls players after a battling show at Bramall Lane...
Joe Wildsmith 7
Comfortable with everything he had thrown at him and made a superb save to deny Donaldson
Glenn Loovens 5
Was one of Wednesday’s best players until he was sent off for a tackle he didn’t have to make
Frederico Venancio 8
Composed on the ball and excellent in the air. Was pivotal to the success of a strict, rigid backline
Daniel Pudil 8
Best performance since his first season at Wednesday. Picked up mantle of organising after red card
Liam Palmer 7
Put in a few good crosses and did well getting back. Got forward well but lacks composure up there
Morgan Fox 6
Had a very nervy opening 20 minutes with United on top but grew into the game as it went on
Ross Wallace 7
An absolute nuisance all night, he appeared to have United rattled and relished it
David Jones 7
Another who got better as the game went on. Broke up play and prevented Fleck getting a foothold
Adam Reach 7
Perfectly placed in that position, he took the pressure off by bringing it out from the back. Unlucky not to score at the end
Lucas Joao 8
Didn’t have too many chances but his workrate was phenomenal and showed the off bit of skill and flair
Jordan Rhodes
Didn’t offer a great deal, though had few opportunities. Headed his best chances well wide
Substitutes
George Boyd 6
(for Rhodes, 72 mins) Offered a lot of energy in the midfield especially in the frantic final stages
Atdhe Nuhiu 6
(for Joao, 82 mins) Got the crowd going when he came on and shook up the Blades defence a little
Sean Clare n/a
(for Wallace, 90 mins) Not on long enough to make an impact but a good experience
Not Used
Jacob Butterfield, Marco Matias, Jordan Thorniley, Cameron Dawson