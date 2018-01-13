Ratings: Daniel Pudil among the stars for Sheffield Wednesday in impressive draw with Sheffield United

Have your say

There were a number of excellent individual performances as Sheffield Wednesday turned in a battling display against derby rivals United.

Here's how we rated the Owls players after a battling show at Bramall Lane...

Joe Wildsmith 7

Comfortable with everything he had thrown at him and made a superb save to deny Donaldson

Glenn Loovens 5

Was one of Wednesday’s best players until he was sent off for a tackle he didn’t have to make

Frederico Venancio 8

Composed on the ball and excellent in the air. Was pivotal to the success of a strict, rigid backline

Daniel Pudil 8

Best performance since his first season at Wednesday. Picked up mantle of organising after red card

Liam Palmer 7

Put in a few good crosses and did well getting back. Got forward well but lacks composure up there

Morgan Fox 6

Had a very nervy opening 20 minutes with United on top but grew into the game as it went on

Ross Wallace 7

An absolute nuisance all night, he appeared to have United rattled and relished it

David Jones 7

Another who got better as the game went on. Broke up play and prevented Fleck getting a foothold

Adam Reach 7

Perfectly placed in that position, he took the pressure off by bringing it out from the back. Unlucky not to score at the end

Lucas Joao 8

Didn’t have too many chances but his workrate was phenomenal and showed the off bit of skill and flair

Jordan Rhodes

Didn’t offer a great deal, though had few opportunities. Headed his best chances well wide

Substitutes

George Boyd 6

(for Rhodes, 72 mins) Offered a lot of energy in the midfield especially in the frantic final stages

Atdhe Nuhiu 6

(for Joao, 82 mins) Got the crowd going when he came on and shook up the Blades defence a little

Sean Clare n/a

(for Wallace, 90 mins) Not on long enough to make an impact but a good experience

Not Used

Jacob Butterfield, Marco Matias, Jordan Thorniley, Cameron Dawson