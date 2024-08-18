After a 4-0 opening day hammering of Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough saw hopes of a season of non-stop sensation lifted through the roof, a defeat by the same score line at Sunderland delivered a slap to the face to remind Owls fans of the nature of the division.

Wednesday started the better of the two sides but saw the match turn on its head when Dennis Cirkin nodded in at the back post on the 11th minute. From there, the Black Cats dominated proceedings; Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O’Nien giving them a three-goal half-time lead before Mayenda bagged again to make it four.

The Owls simply couldn’t get themselves going and were well dealt with by the Wearsiders. Here are our ratings from a contrasting afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

1 . James Beadle - 5 Made an excellent save to keep it to three at half-time but that was as good as things got for him. Seemed to be an inquest of some sorts after the first.

2 . Max Lowe - 4 One of a few Plymouth superstars that had a down day. They happen. Seemed swarmed in possession on occasion, passing radar was off-kilter and couldn't stop the tide going the other way.

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - 4 Like just about everyone else, looked a touch off the pace and hassled. Tidy enough in possession but didn't do enough to track for the third. Yellow carded late in the piece.