Rangers scouts among those to have watched Sheffield Wednesday players in recent weeks

The Scottish giants, who are under the new management of Giovanni van Bronckhorst after Steven Gerrard’s exit to Aston Villa, have had representation present at at least two of the Owls’ most recent away matches, though at this time it is not known exactly why.

It should be said that it is not wholly unusual that a club would send scouts to watch matches and there are a whole host of possible reasons, not least the possibility that they were sent to take a look at opposition players.

And Rangers aren’t the only club to have taken a look at Wednesday matches recently.

Middlesbrough, too, sent representation to watch Wednesday’s trip to Crewe, perhaps with a view to taking a close look at Lewis Wing’s progress in blue and white.

The Star understands that former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder – now at Boro – has been mulling over the possible recall of Wing in January. The midfielder started and played well in the win at the Mornflake Stadium but it was his first in five league matches.

Wilder has spoken about the need to add new faces to his squad in January and may well see the recall of Wing as an easy win.

Among the other clubs known to have been present at recent Wednesday matches are Stoke City and West Brom, both of whom – along with Boro – have been linked with Wednesday striker Josh Windass in recent weeks.