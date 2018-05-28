Rangers latest club to be linked with move for Sheffield Wednesday hitman

Have your say

Glasgow Rangers are the latest club to be linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s out-of-favour striker Jordan Rhodes.

Rhodes, a Scotland international, has failed to make an impact since switching to the Owls in January 2017.

The 28-year-old has scored just ten times in 56 outings since Wednesday splashed out a club-record £8million to prise him away from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Rhodes struggled for game time last season under Jos Luhukay and had a particularly poor spell in front of goal scoring just once after Boxing Day.

Rangers, who will officially welcome new manager Steven Gerrard on Friday, are the latest club to be linked with Rhodes.

The Gers would be one of the few clubs with the finances in place to be able to accommodate not only Rhodes’ transfer fee but also his wages.

Rhodes has fallen behind the pecking order at Wednesday and with the Owls boasting a bloated forward line, they could be willing to offload their record signing.

Speaking at his unveiling earlier this month, Gerrard made a pledge to Rangers’ fans to improve the Ibrox roster.

“The key is to get our house in order,” said the former England captain.

“We need to improve the Rangers team and make the squad competitive at the top end of the league - that’s my challenge.”

Gerrard has already bolstered his forward line with the signing of former Sheffield United striker Jamie Murphy.