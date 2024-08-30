Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer window fizzled out after a rapid-fire start, but rather that than the other way around…

Football fans want to see an exciting deadline day, with one or two snapped up in the dying embers of the evening, but the question is simple – would you rather see your team take what they can get at the last minute, or get what they want beforehand?

For Wednesday and Röhl it certainly feels like this summer has been more of the latter, and for that they deserve some praise. Could they have done more? Maybe. Would the manager have liked more ins (and outs)? Most definitely. But a quiet deadline doesn’t mean a quiet window, and 11 new signings is not to be sniffed at.

It started with Ben Hamer, an experienced pair of hands who came on board as the only senior goalkeeper at the time, then came Max Lowe, who crossed the divide from Bramall Lane to Hillsborough in a very rare turn of events – it’s become clear that he’ll be regular feature. Yan Valery followed, and before the end of June the Owls had their first-choice full backs sorted.

Svante Ingelsson was the fourth signing, jumping aboard Röhl’s ship to bolster his midfield, and then Jamal Lowe made it five before June was out – another Championship stalwart through the door to add to the manager’s options… Olaf Kobacki was the first truly unknown quantity, coming in after an excellent season in the Polish second tier, and the day afterwards a very known quantity followed him through the door – James Beadle back for a second loan.

Signing number eight was another youngster, Charlie McNeill, who joined after leaving Manchester United, eager to try and make his mark in senior football. The ninth needed no such concern, Nathaniel Chalobah’s experience speaks for itself – he’ll be hoping to make his mark once he’s back from injury.

And then there was a wait… Wednesday fans had become expectant, possibly even spoilt, after the whirlwind that had come before – so it was no surprise that the clamour for more was growing exponentially by the time the Owls boss announced their 10th signing live during a press conference. Iké Ugbo, back in the door.

Double figures, then. 10 new players for the Röhl-volution, most of which got the majority of a preseason with the team, but the German wasn’t done yet. Work was going on behind the scenes to add more, though the demands had become more specific – and one thing in particular they were after was a central midfielder. Days before the deadline day they got one, and a good one at that – a big welcome Shea Charles.

All that work meant a quiet Friday the 30th in the end. The team had travelled down to London for the game against Millwall, and though it didn’t come with the glitz and glamour that many will have hoped for, Wednesday ended their summer with two new goalkeepers, a full back for each side, three different types of midfielders, and three fresh attacking options on top of one of the most sought-after targets in Ugbo. It certainly feels like enough to at least get through to January.

Things can be assessed in the coming weeks and months, after the team has had time to gel completely, once everybody is shipshape and playing the way Röhl wants from them. He’s constantly referred to it as a process, and now that can be the sole focus after any stress of organising incomings was removed. Now Wednesday’s German tactician can concentrate on what he does best…

Are Wednesday in a position to challenge for anything more than a mid-table finish? Maybe not. The Owls simply don’t have – or aren’t using – the financial muscle that those who will challenge for promotion have been putting on show, they’d need to overperform consistently in order to hope for more. But would mid-table be so bad?

It’s been drama at S6 for years. Promotions, failed promotions, relegation, points deduction, a great escape. What Wednesday have done this summer is build a team with the ability to improve on last season, to grow together and push on in the future. The types of players they’ve signed and the way they’ve gone about it feels premeditated, planned. A year of consolidation probably isn’t what anybody involved at the club wants, but maybe it’s what Sheffield Wednesday needs.