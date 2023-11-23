Two Sheffield Wednesday players will be subject to late assessments as to whether they will be selected to take on Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Owls make the trip to the Midlands hoping to start their post-international break period with three points against a Blues side who have yet to win in five matches under new manager Wayne Rooney.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl spoke glowingly of the squad's efforts in the break, with the potential for every player to be available - aside from long-term absentees Momo Diaby and Juan Delgado - though late judgements will be made on Di'Shon Bernard and Michael Smith.

"Maybe everybody is in, the two weeks have given us chance to maybe come back from some small injuries. It's been a good week with our group and this is what I like."

Bernard was involved in Jamaica's two-legged tie with Canada over the break, coming off the bench in their heroic 3-2 win in Toronto in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The young defender reported back to Middlewood Road on Thursday.

"He arrived today (Thursday). Today was a little bit more about recovery, but tomorrow he will be back in training and we will see how I will decide for Saturday's match. It is good, if the guys are successful with their national team they come back with a good feeling, I know this from before. Perfect."

Another potential miss-out is top scorer Michael Smith. The target man was left out of the squad for their defeat to Millwall last time out and is still in the process of recovery heading into the weekend.

